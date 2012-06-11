(Adds details)
BEIJING, June 11 China's fiscal spending rose
10.8 percent in May from a year ago, accelerating from the 8
percent annual rise in April, as the government sped up
investment projects to boost the slowing economy.
Government revenues rose 13.1 percent in May from a earlier,
accelerating from the 6.9 percent rise in the previous month,
according to the ministry.
The government earned 1.2 trillion yuan ($190 billion) in
May and spent 916.5 billion yuan, taking its fiscal surplus for
the month to 284 billion yuan, down slightly from 289 billion
yuan in April, ministry data shows.
The central government's expenditures rose 15.4 percent in
May from a year earlier while those of local governments grew
9.9 percent, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.
Revenues from valued-added tax rose 9.7 percent while
incomes from consumption tax rose 6.7 percent and those from
business tax 5.3 percent, it said.
Business tax receipts from the real estate sector fell 6.9
percent in May due to weak property sales, it said.
Receipts from corporate income tax rose 29.9 percent in May
from a year ago but the rise was due to banks' tax payments
based on their hefty profits in 2011, it said. Corporate income
tax rose just 9 percent after adjusting for the one-off factor.
The central government's revenues rose 13 percent in May
from a year earlier while those of local governments rose 13.3
percent, the ministry said.
(Reporting by Langi Chiang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Ramya
Venugopal)