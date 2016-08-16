BEIJING Aug 16 China will increase imports of
urgently needed key products, the cabinet said on Tuesday, and
encourage financial institutions to increase credit support to
appropriate companies.
It did not specify what products were urgently needed.
The government will also provide subsidies to low-income
families when the monthly consumer price index (CPI) reaches 3.5
percent year on year, or food CPI reaches 6 percent, the State
Council said in a statement.
Authorities will also conduct inspections to ensure annual
capacity reduction targets of steel and coal are met, it said.
(Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Robert Birsel)