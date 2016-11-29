SHANGHAI/HONG KONG Nov 29 China is stepping up
measures to stem capital outflows after the yuan currency
skidded to more than eight-year lows, taking aim at outbound
investment, sources said on Tuesday.
The State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) has
begun vetting transfers abroad worth $5 million or more and is
stepping up scrutiny of major outbound deals, including those
with prior approval, sources with knowledge of the new rules
said.
Capital outflows through both legal and illegal channels
have added pressure to the yuan's slide. The Chinese
currency has lost nearly 6 percent of its value against the
dollar so far this year.
Sources said the forex regulator told banks about the new
rules on Monday, the same day the government said it would stick
to its "going out" strategy of encouraging outbound investment.
SAFE did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.
"Previously, only forex transfers worth $50 million or more
needed to be reported to SAFE. Now, the threshold has been
drastically lowered to $5 million, and covers both foreign
currency and yuan," said one of the sources with direct
knowledge of the rules.
"All we can do is to ask clients to be patient, and tell
them that the transaction is being vetted by SAFE for
authenticity and may not be approved."
The fresh restriction applies to transfers abroad under the
capital account, for transactions such as portfolio or foreign
direct investment.
The source said that even if an outbound investment had
already obtained approval to buy foreign exchange, but the money
had not been fully transferred, the remainder of the quota was
now subject to further approval if it exceeds $50 million, which
is regarded as a "large sum".
Two other sources confirmed the new rules.
Chinese state-owned banks were seen selling dollars in the
onshore foreign exchange market for a second straight day on
Tuesday, in what traders said appeared to be a bid to support
the yuan.
The yuan has rebounded around 0.5 percent in the past few
sessions.
