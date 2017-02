BEIJING Aug 12 China will use interest rates and the yuan to steer monetary policy in months ahead, the central bank said on Friday in its quarterly monetary report.

The bank also said it would keep the yuan exchange rate basically stable and that price controls are still a priority.

A reference in the report to Standard & Poor's downgrade of the U.S. debt rating showed the report was completed in the past week.

The People's Bank of China said the United States faces risks of supporting its debt over the long term.

The report was published on the central bank's website. (Reporting by Zhou Xin and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Ken Wills)