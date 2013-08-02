BEIJING Aug 2 China's central bank warned against "blind optimism" on the country's inflation outlook on Friday, saying it would continue to stabilise consumer prices whilst steadying growth in the world's No. 2 economy.

The People's Bank of China reiterated in its quarterly monetary policy implementation report that it would keep monetary policy prudent, subject to appropriate fine-tuning.

It also reiterated that strict controls on China's frothy property market would remain in place while allowing for moderate growth in credit supply. (Reporting by China economics team)