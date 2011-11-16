* China to fine-tune policy, but keep "prudent"-c.bank

* Inflation to cool, but not relaxing measures

* Developed nations' problems mar economic recovery (Adds details, quotes)

BEIJING, Nov 16 China stands ready to fine-tune monetary policy if needed but its overall stance would stay prudent, the central bank said on Wednesday, furthering the view of analysts that Beijing is switching its focus to support a slowing economy.

But investors positioning for a dramatic policy loosening may have to revise their expectations as the central bank made clear it would not relax its fight against rising prices, even as it sees consumer inflation cooling.

"We need to fine-tune our policies in an appropriate and timely manner to stay in line with economic changes," the People's Bank of China said in its quarterly monetary policy report for the July to September period.

"We will continue to implement prudent monetary policy, closely monitor domestic and global economic and financial situations to grasp the force and pace of our policy," it said in the report published on its website.

The central bank's description of policy as "prudent" is in line with the language used when it raised interest rates five times between October 2010 and July this year.

In contrast it described policy as being "appropriately loose" when it cut rates by 162 basis points in 2008.

"The year-on-year reading for consumer price inflation may continue to ease and fall at a faster pace if domestic economic growth slows further," the central bank said.

"But we notice there are still uncertainties and the foundation for price stability is not solid."

Many investors expect China to start to ease policy to prop up the world's No. 2 economy as sluggish exports to crisis-stricken Europe and an anaemic U.S. market drag on growth.

The central bank said things are likely to get worse before they get better.

"Major developed economies are still in the process of deleveraging; the sovereign debt crisis is deteriorating; the banking system in developed countries is under serious threat," it said.

"Economic recovery is unsteady with rising uncertainties, which will affect China via trade, capital flow and market expectations."

Analysts are divided on how China would begin to loosen monetary policy. Some think it would relax restrictions on credit and bank lending, others think banks' required reserve ratios could be cut from record highs, while another group believes interest rates may be lowered next year. (Reporting by Zhou Xin, Langi Chiang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Ken Wills and Nick Edwards)