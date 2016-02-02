BEIJING Feb 2 China Development Bank (CDB) plans to lend 950 billion yuan ($144.4 billion) to fund the rebuilding of shanty towns in 2016, up from 750.9 billion yuan last year, the official Financial News reported on Tuesday, citing the bank's chairman.

CDB, a state-owned policy bank, plans to lend 100 billion yuan to the railway sector this year, after making 109 billion yuan in such loans in 2015, the newspaper quoted Chairman Hu Huaibang, as saying.

The bank plans to lend 65 billion yuan for water conservancy projects this year, versus 79.7 billion yuan in 2015, it said.

The bank will also lend 180 billion yuan to support industrial upgrading and innovations this year, the paper said, without giving specifics.

The bank's yuan-denominated loans totalled 7.1 trillion yuan at the end of 2015, with non-performing loan ratio at 0.8 percent, the paper said.

($1 = 6.5792 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)