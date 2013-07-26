BEIJING, July 26 China's central bank will continue to operate a prudent monetary policy to improve the financial environment for small companies, its chief wrote in an article published on Friday, the latest in a series of supportive official remarks as the economy slows.

In the article posted on the official People's Daily website, the central bank governor, Zhou Xiaochuan, said that small and micro enterprises are an important force for economic and social development.

As such the central bank will improve the availability of credit for the firms and promote private equity involvement in the development of small firms, Zhou wrote. (Reporting by Jonathan Standing; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)