IMF'S LAGARDE SAYS PURSUING THE "WRONG" POLICIES COULD STOP THE NEW GROWTH MOMENTUM IN ITS TRACKS
BEIJING, Sept 19 China's central bank has issued 500 billion yuan ($81.4 billion) worth of three-month loans to the country's five biggest banks, state news agency Xinhua quoted China Construction Bank Chairman Wang Hongzhang as saying on Friday.
The report is the first confirmation in official media that China's central bank had issued loans worth 500 billion yuan this week to help banks meet higher demand for cash before the end of the month and the October "Golden Week" holidays.
The loans were disbursed via the Standing Lending Facility, a policy tool created by the central bank to manage liquidity. ($1=6.1403 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing and Shao Xiaoyi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The world's financial leaders are unlikely to make any reference to trade in their final communique on Saturday because they have been unable to find a wording that would suit the United States, officials with knowledge of the talks said.
DUBAI, March 18, Bahraini Islamic investment bank GFH Financial said on Saturday it had appointed a new chairman and would focus on acquiring financial institutions, infrastructure investments and other strategic assets.