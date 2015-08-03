BEIJING Aug 3 China's central bank injected 292.9 billion yuan ($47.2 billion) into banks in July to boost lending, it said on Monday, in yet another step to bolster growth in China's cooling economy.

A total of 250 billion yuan of six-month medium-term lending facility were injected into unidentified financial institutions. A separate 42.9 billion yuan of pledged supplementary lending was made to China Development Bank to fund the refurbishment of shanty towns. ($1 = 6.2086 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)