BEIJING, Sept 11 China's central bank is revising its reserve requirement rules to make them more flexible for banks to better manage liquidity in the world's second-largest economy as it cools.

Banks can now report a daily reserve requirement ratio (RRR) that is up to 100 basis points below the required level as long as their daily average does not fall under the rate set by the central bank. The new rule is effective Sept. 15.

The RRR, which measures the amount of deposits that banks lock up as reserves with the central bank, is currently regulated on a daily basis. (Reporting by Kevin Yao, Shao Xiaoyi and Koh Gui Qing)