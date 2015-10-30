UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BEIJING Oct 30 China's central bank will allow its foreign counterparts to open yuan settlement accounts at domestic financial institutions, it said in a statement on Friday.
The People's Bank of China also said it has permitted foreign central banks to open deposit accounts at local banks for bilateral local currency swaps, according to the statement released on its website. (Reporting by China Monitoring Desk; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February