BEIJING Feb 1 China's central bank lent 862.5 billion yuan ($131.12 billion) to financial institutions in January via its medium-term lending facility (MLF), it said in a statement on Monday.

Outstanding MLF was 1.28 trillion yuan at the end of January compared with 665.8 billion yuan at the end of December 2015.

Separately, the central bank disbursed 143.5 billion yuan ($21.81 billion) worth of pledged supplementary loans, or PSL, to policy banks in January. The outstanding PSL stood at 1.22 trillion yuan at end-January, compared with 1.08 trillion yuan a month earlier.

The People's Bank of China has increased open market operations and repeatedly used short and medium term lending tools to avoid a cash crunch ahead of the China's new year. ($1 = 6.5781 Chinese yuan renminbi)

