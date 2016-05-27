BEIJING May 27 China's central bank condemned two recent news reports from foreign media about the country's currency reforms and monetary policy, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said on its official weibo account on Friday.

The reports "fabricated facts, misled readers, misled markets," the statement said, adding the central bank would investigate taking legal action.

The central bank added it would continue with market-oriented reforms, increase two-way flexibility of the yuan and keep the yuan basically stable, according to the statement. (Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong and the Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sam Holmes)