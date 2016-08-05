PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 31
Jan 31 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BEIJING Aug 5 China will maintain a prudent monetary policy and create a neutral and appropriate monetary and financial environment, the central bank said on Friday.
China will ensure adequate liquidity and will use multiple monetary policy tools, while ensuring credit grows at a reasonable rate, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in its Q2 monetary policy report.
The yuan will be kept basically stable and China will continue with interest rate and exchange rate reform, the report said. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Jan 31 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* New Residential announces pricing of public offering of common stock
TOKYO, Jan 31 Asian shares were on the defensive on Tuesday as stringent curbs on travel to the U.S. ordered by President Donald Trump brought home to investors that he is serious about putting his radical campaign pledges into action.