BEIJING, March 28 China's central bank said on Tuesday it will provide financial support to help manufacturers upgrade and modernize their businesses, including measures such as increasing the scope for insurance companies to invest in the manufacturing sector.

It will also support securitization of credit assets in the sector, The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in a notice on its website.

(Reporting by Nicholas Heath and Yawen Chen; Editing by Eric Meijer)