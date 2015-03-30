BEIJING, March 30 China's central bank denied
rumours that it is holding an emergency news conference on
Monday, tempering speculation that the government is set to
unveil more support for the cooling economy.
"We have indeed not received any notice for a press
conference," said an official at the press office at the
People's Bank of China (PBOC), asking not to be identified.
China's property sub-index surged more than 7
percent on Monday in its biggest gain in over six years on local
media reports that the central bank had called for a press
conference for 0730 GMT.
That stoked speculation that more support for the sagging
housing market was in store, after the central government urged
local authorities to reduce or even suspend land supply in
cities where there were a surplus of housing.
China's real estate market, which accounts for about 15
percent of the world's second-biggest economy, has been an
increasing drag on economic growth as prices fall and investment
growth wanes.
Average new home prices fell at their fastest pace on record
in February at 5.7 percent compared with a year earlier.
