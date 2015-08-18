BEIJING Aug 18 China's central bank stepped up
support for the cooling economy last month by injecting $93
billion into two leading development banks to strengthen their
capital bases and increase financing to critical sectors.
The People's Bank of China said it pumped $48 billion into
China Development Bank and $45 billion into the
Export-Import Bank of China last month. There had been media
reports that the two banks had received new funding.
The cash will lift the capital adequacy ratios of the two
lenders to between 11.4 percent and 12.8 percent, the central
bank said in response to questions from Reuters.
The money will also support projects such as rebuilding
shanty towns and developing the joint economies of Beijing and
Tianjin, the city in northern China where blasts in a port
warehouse killed more than 100 people last week.
Reuters reported in July that the central bank was adding
$48 billion into China Development Bank - a big financier of
major infrastructure projects - via a debt-to-equity swap.
A stuttering export sector and softening domestic demand and
investment have taken a toll on the economy, which is seen
growing around 7 percent this year, an enviable rate by global
standards but China's weakest in 25 years.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)