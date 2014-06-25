BEIJING, June 25 More Chinese bankers believe
the economy is cooling in the second quarter than earlier in the
year and demand for loans has weakened, according to a central
bank survey published on Wednesday.
The survey also showed that in the second quarter the number
of bankers who believed monetary policy was appropriate
increased from the first three months of the year.
The People's Bank of China has taken targeted measures to
support the economy, including cutting reserve requirements for
selected banks, while the government has unveiled a flurry of
measures to boost activity in certain sectors, dubbed by some
economists as a "mini-stimulus programme".
The survey also showed fewer Chinese residents believed
property prices are at unacceptable levels, as home prices show
signs of cooling.
