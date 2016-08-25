SHANGHAI Aug 25 China's central bank has urged banks to spread out the tenors of their loans, hinting at its displeasure with a recent trend of banks focusing on overnight lending, banking sources told Reuters on Thursday.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) met with major banks on Wednesday to discuss management of liquidity in Chinese markets amid rising speculation over whether Beijing would continue its monetary policy easing or not, the sources said.

The PBOC declined comment. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Writing by Lu Jianxin and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Kim Coghill)