UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BEIJING, Sept 15 The general manager of China's largest brokerage, CITIC Securities Co Ltd, is under police investigation, the official Xinhua news agency said on its micro-blog on Tuesday, citing relevant authorities.
The company said last month several senior managers had been asked to assist with a public security investigation and that the company was actively cooperating with the request. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Robert Birsel)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts