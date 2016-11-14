BEIJING Nov 14 China's coal production fell 12 percent on year to 281.85 million tonnes, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.

For the first ten months, the world's top consumer and producer of the fossil fuel produced 2.74 billion tonnes of coal, down 10.7 percent from a year earlier, the NBS said. (Reporting by Cheng Fang and Beijing monitor team; Editing by Sunil Nair)