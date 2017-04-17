BEIJING, April 17 China's coal output rose 1.9 percent in March from a year earlier to 300 million tonnes, posting the first increase since at least March 2015, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.

For the first quarter, coal production dipped 0.3 percent to 809.23 million tonnes, data showed. (Reporting by Meng Meng and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Stephen Coates)