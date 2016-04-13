BEIJING, April 13 China's imports of iron ore rose 6.5 percent in the first quarter of the year, the country's customs authority said on Wednesday.

Ahead of the release of official commodity import and export data for March, the General Administration of Customs also said that crude oil imports over the first three months of the year rose 13.4 percent, while coal imports fell 1.2 percent. (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)