BEIJING, April 10 Business confidence in China
rebounded between January and March, boosted by an improving
outlook in the services and property industries and clawing back
ground after four straight quarters of decline.
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revised business
confidence index, which measures sentinment across industries,
rose to 123 in the first quarter, from 120.9 three months
earlier, the NBS said in a statement on its website
www.stats.gov.cn.
Despite the recovery, confidence in the first quarter was
still lower than a year ago, when the index stood at 138.9.
The statistics agency said it had revised the confidence
index to include two sub-indexes that measure business sentiment
in the present and future periods. It did not disclose readings
for the sub-indexes.
It said its business climate index, another measure of
firms' expectations of growth, inched lower to 127.3 in the
first quarter, from 127.8 in the previous quarter.
The indexes are based on surveys of almost 20,000 Chinese
firms of different sizes in sectors including construction,
transport, retail, software and catering.
A reading above 100 implies improving operating conditions
for Chinese companies and rising confidence about the future.
China will release a flood of March data this week which is
expected to show the economy is cooling, not crashing as some
market watchers have feared.
On Tuesday, China surprised markets by returning to an
export-led trade surplus, raising the prospect that a rebound in
the global economy is lifting overseas orders just in time to
compensate for a slowdown in domestic demand.
But the relatively slack pace of export growth may still
fuel investors' concerns about the outlook for Chinese
companies, which saw new orders and profit margins slump through
2011.
(Reporting by Aileen Wang and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Kim
Coghill)