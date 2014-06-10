* May CPI +2.5 pct yr/yr, vs forecast +2.4 pct
* May PPI -1.4 pct yr/yr, vs forecast -1.5 pct
* May CPI +0.1 pct from April, vs f'cast -0.1 pct
* Adds to signs of stabilisation in economy
BEIJING, June 10 China's consumer inflation
edged up to a four-month high of 2.5 percent in May while
factory price deflation eased, reinforcing signs of
stabilisation in the economy.
Still, inflation remained well within the governments'
comfort zone, giving Beijing ample room to step up targeted
policy support if necessary to ward off any threat of a sharp
economic growth slowdown.
China's consumer price index (CPI) rose 2.5 percent in May
from a year earlier, quickening from a 1.8 percent rise in
April. The number slightly exceeded market expectations of 2.4
percent, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on
Tuesday.
Food prices rose 4.1 percent in May from a year earlier,
quickening from April's 2.3 percent rise, the data showed.
Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 0.1 percent versus a
forecast for a 0.1 percent fall.
"The recovery of pork prices, together with last year's low
base, helped the faster price rises," said Li Huiyong, an
economist at Shenyin & Wanguo Securities in Shanghai.
"The comfortable inflation figure will provide sufficient
room for the central bank to loosen its monetary policy in
coming months to shore up the economy."
The government has set a inflation target of around 3.5
percent this year.
China's central bank recently cut the level of deposits for
banks with sizeable lending to the farming sector and small
firms - the latest step to spur growth.
The government has acted since April to steady growth
through some focused measures, characterising it as policy
fine-tuning.
Meanwhile, official manufacturing and service sector surveys
showed improvement in May, adding to hopes that the economic
soft patch was bottoming out.
"As we are now beginning to see monthly data picking up, the
logical question is whether more easing will be needed,"
economists at HSBC said in a research note.
"Given that underlying activities remain relatively sluggish
and funding costs (for companies) remain high, we think there is
still a lot more policy makers can do. In fact we expect policy
makers to stay in their current easing mode, and deliver more
targeted and incremental easing measures... "
FACTORY PRICE DEFLATION EASES
The producer price index (PPI) fell 1.4 percent in May from
a year earlier - the 27th consecutive month of decline - versus
a 2 percent fall in April and market expectations of a 1.5
percent drop.
"The PPI figure is in line with market consensus and
provides more evidence of stabilisation in the economy," said
You Hongye, an analyst at Essence Securities in Beijing.
Yu Qiumei, a senior statistician at the National Bureau of
Statistics, said easing factory price deflation in May indicated
rising demand for industrial products.
Month-on-month, producer prices still fell 0.1 percent.
Chinese manufacturers have struggled to cope with
profit-eating price declines, adding to pressure on the
government to take steps to reduce financing burdens on
companies.
China's exports gained steam in May thanks to firmer global
demand, data showed on Sunday, but an unexpected fall in imports
signalled weaker domestic demand that could continue to weigh on
the world's second-largest economy. [ID: nL4N0OP036]
Chinese leaders have ruled out any large stimulus as the
country is still nursing the hangover from the 4 trillion yuan
($640 billion) stimulus implemented during the global crisis in
2008-09, which resulted in piles of local government debt.
The statistical bureau is due to release data on industrial
output, retail sales and fixed-asset investment on Friday. New
loan and money supply data will be issued between June 10-15.
A Reuters poll found analysts expect annual economic growth
to slow to 7.3 percent in the second quarter from 7.4 percent in
the previous quarter, with full-year growth of 7.3 percent in
2014, the weakest in 24 years and below the government target of
7.5 percent.
(Reporting by China Economics Team; Editing by Kim Coghill)