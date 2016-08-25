BEIJING Aug 25 Agricultural Bank of China Ltd
, the country's third-biggest lender, said
on Thursday it is increasing its scrutiny of lending to sectors
with excess capacity, according to an emailed statement by the
bank.
AgBank's lending scrutiny applies to the coal, steel and
non-ferrous metals sectors, the bank said, in a move to achieve
its goals of reducing credit to sectors with overcapacity and
curbing credit risks, it said.
(Reporting by Shu Zhang and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by
Christian Schmollinger)