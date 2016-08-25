BEIJING Aug 25 Agricultural Bank of China Ltd , the country's third-biggest lender, said on Thursday it is increasing its scrutiny of lending to sectors with excess capacity, according to an emailed statement by the bank.

AgBank's lending scrutiny applies to the coal, steel and non-ferrous metals sectors, the bank said, in a move to achieve its goals of reducing credit to sectors with overcapacity and curbing credit risks, it said. (Reporting by Shu Zhang and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)