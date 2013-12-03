BEIJING Dec 3 China's central bank on Tuesday published new rules on credit information firms, in a move to improve the country's nascent credit appraisal system to help banks better evaluate risks.

The rules aim to "strengthen supervision and management of credit information institutions to promote the healthy development of the industry", the People's Bank of China said.

Under the new rules, due to be take effect from Dec. 20, credit information companies much have adequate security and risk-prevention measures to safeguard clients' interests.

The central bank will publish companies found leaking customers' information and revoke licences of companies that have failed to meet safety standards on personal credit data.

The central bank will check the professional qualifications of senior managers of credit companies when they set up and firms found falsifying such qualifications will be fined.

Private credit information companies can operate in China, but have limited access to bank data. Chinese banks have their own credit appraisal systems.

China set up a unified credit database for consumers in 2005, a key step towards building a modern credit culture crucial for making the economy more consumption-driven, reducing heavy dependence on investment and exports.

The database had contained credit histories of 800 million individuals and 18 million firms by the end of 2011, according to the central bank.

Analysts say China has a long way to go in improving its weak credit culture and preventing state banks from making loans directed or influenced by government policies. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Ron Popeski)