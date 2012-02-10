BEIJING Feb 10 Following are China's economic indicators.

1. Real GDP growth (yr/yr % change) YEAR 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 2000 PCT 9.2 10.4 9.2 9.6 14.2 12.7 11.3 10.1 10.0 9.1 8.3 8.4 QTR* Q411 Q311 Q211 Q111 Q410 Q310 Q210 Q110 Q409 Q309 Q209 Q109 PCT 8.9 9.1 9.5 9.7 9.8 9.6 10.3 11.9 10.7 9.1 7.9 6.5

2. Trade balance (in billions of dollars) MONTH Jan12 Dec11 Nov11 Oct11 Sep11 Aug11 Jul11 Jun11 May11 Apr11 Mar11 Feb11

EXP 149.9 174.7 174.5 157.5 169.7 173.3 175.1 162.0 157.2 155.7 152.2 96.7 IMP 122.7 158.2 159.9 140.5 155.2 155.6 143.6 139.7 144.1 144.3 152.1 104.0

BAL 27.3 16.5 14.5 17.0 14.5 17.8 31.5 22.3 13.1 11.4 0.1 -7.3

3. Export and import growth (yr/yr % change) MONTH Jan12 Dec11 Nov11 Oct11 Sep11 Aug11 Jul11 Jun11 May11 Apr11 Mar11 Feb11

EXP -0.5 13.4 13.8 15.9 17.1 24.5 20.4 17.9 19.4 29.9 35.8 2.4 IMP -15.3 11.8 22.1 28.7 20.9 30.2 22.9 19.3 28.4 21.8 27.3 19.4

4. Money supply growth (yr/yr % change) MONTH Jan12 Dec11 Nov11 Oct11 Sep11 Aug11 Jul11 Jun11 May11 Apr11 Mar11 Feb11

M2 12.4 13.6 12.7 12.9 13.0 13.5 14.7 15.9 15.1 15.3 16.6 15.7 M1 3.1 7.9 7.8 8.4 8.9 11.2 11.6 13.1 12.7 12.9 15.0 14.5

M0 3.0 13.8 12.0 11.9 12.7 14.7 14.3 14.4 15.4 14.7 14.8 10.3

5. Yuan loans (in trillions of yuan and yr/yr % change) MONTH Jan12 Dec11 Nov11 Oct11 Sep11 Aug11 Jul11 Jun11 May11 Apr11 Mar11 Feb11

Level 55.5 54.8 54.1 53.5 52.9 52.4 51.9 51.4 50.8 50.2 49.5 48.9 Change 15.0 15.8 15.6 15.8 15.9 16.4 16.6 16.9 17.1 17.5 17.9 17.7

6. Fixed-asset investment growth (yr/yr % change) YEAR 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 PCT 23.8 23.8 30.1 25.5 24.8 24.0 25.7 26.6 26.7 16.1 12.1

# Fixed-asset investment, year to date (yr/yr % change) MONTH Dec11 Nov11 Oct11 Sep11 Aug11 Jul11 Jun11 May11 Apr11 Mar11 Feb11 Dec10

PCT 23.8 24.5 24.9 24.9 25.0 25.4 25.6 25.8 25.4 25.0 24.9 24.5

7. Industrial output growth (yr/yr % change) YEAR 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 PCT 13.9 15.7 11.0 12.9 18.5 16.6 16.4 16.7 17.0 12.6 9.9 MONTH Dec11 Nov11 Oct11 Sep11 Aug11 Jul11 Jun11 May11 Apr11 Mar11 Jan-Feb11 PCT 12.8 12.4 13.2 13.8 13.5 14.0 15.1 13.3 13.4 14.8 14.1

8. Retail sales growth (yr/yr % change) YEAR 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 PCT 17.1 18.4 15.5 21.6 16.8 13.7 12.9 13.3 9.1 8.8 10.1 MONTH Dec11 Nov11 Oct11 Sep11 Aug11 Jul11 Jun11 May11 Apr11 Mar11 Jan-Feb11 PCT 18.1 17.3 17.2 17.7 17.0 17.2 17.7 16.9 17.1 17.4 15.8

9. Consumer price index (yr/yr % change) YEAR 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 2000 1999 PCT 5.4 3.3 -0.7 5.9 4.8 1.5 1.8 3.9 1.2 -0.8 0.7 0.4 -1.4 MONTH Jan12 Dec11 Nov11 Oct11 Sep11 Aug11 Jul11 Jun11 May11 Apr11 Mar11 Feb11

PCT 4.5 4.1 4.2 5.5 6.1 6.2 6.5 6.4 5.5 5.3 5.4 4.9

10. Producer price index (yr/yr % change) YEAR 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 PCT 6.0 5.5 -5.4 6.9 3.1 3.0 4.9 6.1 2.3 -2.2 -1.3 MONTH Jan12 Dec11 Nov11 Oct11 Sep11 Aug11 Jul11 Jun11 May11 Apr11 Mar11 Feb11 PCT 0.7 1.7 2.7 5.0 6.5 7.3 7.5 7.1 6.8 6.8 7.3 7.2

11. Actual FDI inflows (in billions of dollars, MOFCOM measure~) YEAR 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 VALUE 105.7 90.0 92.4 74.8 63.0 60.3 60.6 53.5 52.7 46.9 MONTH Nov11 Oct11 Sep11 Aug11 Jul11 Jun11 May11 Apr11 Mar11 Feb11 Jan11 Dec10 VALUE 8.8 8.3 9.0 8.4 8.3 12.9 9.2 8.5 12.5 7.8 10.0 14.0

12. Foreign exchange reserves (in billions of dollars) End-Dec11 End-Sep11 End-Jun11 End-Mar11 End-Dec10 End-Sep10 End-Jun10

3,181.1 3,201.7 3,197.5 3,044.7 2,847.3 2,648.3 2,454.3

13. Foreign debt (in billions of dollars) End-Sep11 End-Jun11 End-Mar11 End-Dec10 End-Sep10 End-June10 End-Mar10

697.2 642.5 586.0 548.9 546.4 513.8 443.2

14. Purchasing managers' index (official) MONTH Jan12 Dec11 Nov11 Oct11 Sep11 Aug11 Jul11 Jun11 May11 Apr11 Mar11

POINT 50.5 50.3 49.0 50.4 51.2 50.9 50.7 50.9 52.0 52.9 53.4

15. Bank interest rates One-year yuan deposit rate One-year yuan lending rate

3.50 pct 6.56 pct One-year dollar deposit rate One-year HK dollar deposit rate

3.00 pct 2.625 pct

Notes:

(1) * The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) does not always revise quarterly GDP growth rates when it updates full-year GDP data.

(2) China's GDP growth is inflation-adjusted. Growth in fixed-asset investment, industrial output and retail sales is nominal.

(3) # From January 2011, the NBS started to publish a new measure of fixed asset investment, which covers enterprises in rural and urban areas but excludes investments made by rural households.

(4) ~ Commerce Ministry FDI figures exclude investments in the financial sector. The monthly FDI figures are in some cases calculated by Reuters based on cumulative data released by the Commerce Ministry. (Compiled by China Economics Team; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)