BEIJING, Sept 17 China's outstanding foreign debt rose to $785.2 billion at the end of June from $751.3 billion three months earlier, China's foreign exchange regulator said on Monday.

Short-term foreign debt, a category usually used to gauge hot-money inflows, stood at $588.2 billion, up from $557.7 billion at the end of March and up from $500.9 billion at the end of December 2011, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said in a statement on its website, www.safe.gov.cn

China raised the long-term foreign debt quota allocated to foreign banks to $24 billion for 2012 to allow them to bring more money into the country. (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Nick Edwards)