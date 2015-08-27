BEIJING Aug 27 China has expanded its debt-for-bond swap programme for local governments to 3.2 trillion yuan ($499.7 billion) from 2 trillion yuan, state news agency Xinhua quoted Finance Minister Lou Jiwei as saying on Thursday.

The programme, which is meant to ease the financing pressure on China's heavily indebted local governments, has been steadily expanded from a trillion yuan to account for the municipal debt load.

A state audit in 2013 showed local governments owed a total of $3 trillion as of the end of June 2013. ($1 = 6.4038 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Robert Birsel)