BRIEF-Jun Yang Financial Holdings enters into placing agreement
* Company as issuer and Convoy Asset Management as placing agent, entered into a placing agreement
BEIJING Jan 20 China's debt levels are manageable, the statistics bureau said on Friday.
Ning Jizhe, head of the National Statistics Bureau, made the comment in a news conference in Beijing.
Data on Friday showed the economy grew by a faster-than-expected 6.8 percent in the fourth quarter, boosted by higher government spending and record bank lending which has led to an explosive increase in debt.
China's corporate debt has climbed to 169 percent of GDP and international institutions have repeatedly urged Beijing to act quickly to tackle the problem in order to avoid a financial crisis.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Company as issuer and Convoy Asset Management as placing agent, entered into a placing agreement
BASEL, Switzerland, Jan 25 Swiss drugmaker Novartis said on Wednesday it will buy back up to $5 billion worth of shares over the next 12 months and may spin off the Alcon eye care business as it navigates a tough year before an expected return to growth in 2018.
Jan 25 Financial technology startup Overbond Ltd is launching a service that will allow companies to issue bonds digitally, the company said on Wednesday.