BEIJING Aug 16 China has cut the overall size
of guarantees that banks can provide to domestic firms when they
raise overseas debt, the foreign exchange regulator said on
Tuesday, the latest move to curb hot money inflows.
Domestic and foreign banks operating in China were allowed
to provide combined guarantees worth $76.38 billion for foreign
borrowings by domestic firms in 2011, down from last year's,
State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said.
"In order to promote balanced international payments, the
SAFE has decided to appropriately reduce the guarantee quota for
overseas financing in 2011," it said in a statement on its
website, www.safe.gov.cn
But the agency did not disclose last year's quota.
Beijing has been worried about sustained capital inflows due
to interest rate differentials and expectations of a firmer yuan
and the SAFE has pledged to combat hot money inflow in the
second half of this year.
Such inflows could put more pressure on the yuan to
appreciate and complicate Beijing's fight against inflation.
It also said that it has stopped reviewing applications from
domestic property firms that seek to provide guarantees for
bond sales by their overseas subsidiaries.
The move was an apparent move to block part of financing
channels of domestic real estate developers to rein in the red
hot property market, confirming an earlier report by local
media.
The SAFE said that it would strictly track the flow of
guaranteed capital and would punish those that are found
illegally repatriating the money to the mainland.
The SAFE uncovered 1,865 violations of its foreign exchange
rules in the first half of 2011, involving $16 billion, up 26.2
percent and 26.9 percent from a year earlier, respectively.
(Reporting by Aileen Wang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Ramya
Venugopal)