BEIJING Dec 8 Systemic risks from China's mountain of 10.7 trillion yuan ($1.7 trillion) in local government debt should start to ease next year, the lender with the largest exposure to the sector said on Thursday.

Liu Yong, a director at China Development Bank -- which owns about 21 percent of the total outstanding loans made to local government financing vehicles -- said more loans mature in 2011 than in any year to 2015, the due date for the bulk of debts racked up in China's 4 trillion yuan stimulus splurge of 2008.

"This year is the most risky year for local government debt, but so far we didn't see any systemic risk. So we can say that the overall risk will be stabilising in the coming years," Liu told a banking seminar.

However, Liu did not say what portion of the debt repayments this year might be due at the end of the year and were therefore still outstanding, or what portion of the loans due in 2011 had turned out to be bad loans.

Most banks won't report on the final quarter results until early in 2012.

Having chalked up huge debts to pay for infrastructure projects demanded by the central government's stimulus programme, poorly funded Chinese local governments had to repay about one fourth of their total borrowings this year, according to data released by the National Auditing Office.

The amount of debt maturing in the coming four years is 17 percent, 11 percent, 9 percent and 7 percent of the total respectively, according to official figures.

Liu added that the local government financing vehicles will continue to play an important role in the 12th five-year plan, running from 2011 to 2015, as rapid urbanisation will need more funding for the construction of basic infrastructure.

He also estimated that the total investment for infrastructure projects would reach 49 trillion yuan in the next five years, with 35 trillion yuan of that likely to come from local financing vehicles.

Liu said he expected many such vehicles would be put on a more commercial footing in the future, putting them at arm's length from local authorities and ensuring liabilities are shouldered mainly by the borrowing entity, not the local government. (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Nick Edwards; Editing by Ken Wills)