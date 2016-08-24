(Repeats item first carried late on Wednesday)
* China announces new rules for P2P lending
* Warns almost half platforms are "problematic"
* Central bank signals concern over short-term borrowing
* Growing debt levels a worry for investors
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Aug 24 China took aggressive
steps on Wednesday to head off signs of growing risks in its
financial and banking system, unveiling detailed rules to curb
an unruly peer-to-peer (P2P) lending sector and intervening in
its money markets.
In the past year, Chinese policymakers have been moving
levers to try to keep credit growing at a reasonable pace to
underpin the economy, while addressing vulnerable aspects of the
financial and banking system.
But sharply increasing debt levels have raised alarm bells,
most lately from the International Monetary Fund, about the
health of the financial system. The country's stock market crash
last year is still fresh in investors' minds.
This year, officials have expressed concern about the
unravelling of Chinese peer-to-peer (P2P) online lending
platforms that they had once hoped would provide a new channel
of funding to spur the economy's growth.
On Wednesday, the banking regulator and other government
entities issued measures to curb a sector that has produced a
raft of scandals. Almost half of the 4,000-odd lending platforms
are "problematic", the China Banking Regulatory Commission
warned.
The measures will probably leave about 200-300 P2P platforms
by this time next year, said James Zheng, chief financial
officer of Lufax, the top lending platform in China.
"That's okay because they're cracking down on all the bad
guys," he said at a conference in Hong Kong. "What doesn't kill
will make you stronger. That's the case for us."
The $93 billion P2P lending sector has been a source of
funds for individuals and small businesses overlooked by the
country's traditional financial services that prefer big
borrowers with better credit history and collateral and links to
the government.
But Beijing's hands-off approach to promote the sector as a
form of financial innovation led to a rash of high-profile P2P
scandals and frauds.
Ezubao, once China's biggest P2P lending platform, folded
earlier this year after it turned out to be a Ponzi scheme that
solicited 50 billion yuan in less than two years from more than
900,000 retail investors through savvy marketing. Retail
investors have been unable to get their money back.
Under the new rules, P2P firms cannot sell wealth management
products or issue asset-backed securities. They must use
third-party banks as custodians of investor funds and will not
be permitted to take deposits.
The banking regulator also set a ceiling for borrowers on
P2P platforms.
Outstanding loans issued on P2P platforms had reached 621.3
billion yuan ($93.6 billion), data from the regulator showed.
MONEY MARKET SQUEEZE
China's overall debt has risen rapidly since the global
financial crisis. Outstanding debt was $26.56 trillion, or 255
percent of gross domestic product at the end of 2015, according
to the Bank for International Settlements.
While debt has played a key role in stimulating and shoring
up economic growth, policymakers in China are not unaware of the
risks.
The central bank is holding off on cutting bank reserve
requirements or interest rates for fear such moves could fuel
more cheaper credit, put downward pressure on the yuan and fuel
outflows from its mountain of more than $3 trillion in foreign
reserves.
That view was solidified in financial markets this week,
prompting a sharp selloff in bond futures following a summer
rally.
In turn, that appears to have worried the central bank that
too many small banks had jumped on the bond rally using
short-term borrowing to fund purchases, traders said.
So on Wednesday, it injected cash into money markets through
14-day reverse repurchases agreements for the first time in six
months to show its concern about the rising leverage.
For most of 2016, the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the
central bank, had used the lower interest seven-day rate, with
cash injections nearly every day.
"The PBOC appears to be signalling to banks to move away
from a reliance on short-term liquidity and head towards more
longer-term liquidity," Jonas Short, head of NSBO Policy
Research in Beijing, said in a note.
He said if short-term interest rates continue to tighten, it
could hurt China's small banks.
"There may be potential for a liquidity squeeze for small
banks on the horizon," he said.
The central bank's injection of money into the financial
system using 14-day reverse repos was also taken as a signal by
financial markets that further cuts to bank required reserve
ratios were unlikely.
Chinese five- and 10-year treasury futures
fell on Wednesday. The yuan and the benchmark CSI300
equities index both edged lower.
(Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin, Winni Zhou and the Shanghai
Newsroom; Shu Zhang in BEIJING and the Beijing Newsroom;
Additional reporting by Elzio Barreto in HONG KONG; Writing by
Ryan Woo; Editing by Neil Fullick)