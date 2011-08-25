* Government wants economic growth to remain strong
* Inflation hit 3-year high in July
BEIJING Aug 25 Stable prices remain the top
priority for the Chinese government, but any policy moves must
avoid hurting economic growth, China's Finance Minister Xie
Xuren said on Thursday.
The government will try to ensure appropriately fast
economic growth, while managing inflation expectations, Xie said
in a report to the National People's Congress, the parliament.
"We need to make stabilising prices the top priority. We will
slow down price rises, but avoid causing big fluctuations in
economic growth," Xie said.
The government will make its macro-economic policies more
targeted, flexible and forward-looking and implement policies
based on domestic and global economic conditions, Xie said.
Xie's comments, published by the Xinhua news agency and
other state media, underscored the official concerns about
slowing economic growth, particularly amid market jitters the
United States could enter a new recession.
But few analysts expect the government to relax monetary
policy in the near term, after annual inflation in China hit a
three-year high of 6.5 percent in July.
The central bank has refrained from raising cash reserve
requirements for banks since June, after increasing it every
month in the first half of 2011. It last raised interest rates
on July 6, the fifth increase since October.
The government will move actively to use fiscal policy in
stabilising consumer prices, Xie said without elaborating.
China will also step up efforts to rein in local government
debt and deepen fiscal reforms, Xie said. Analysts warn that
heavy local government debt loads could pose a big threat to the
Chinese banking system.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao)