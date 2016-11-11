UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BEIJING Nov 11 China will ensure that debt-to-equity swaps are carried out smoothly and step up checks on the process to curb risks, an official of National Development and Reform Commission said on Friday.
China's economic activity is generally stable, but fixed-asset investment still faces downward pressure, Li Pumin, general secretary of the commission said. (Reporting by Kevin Yao and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts