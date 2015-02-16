BEIJING Feb 16 China has not sunk into deflation and growth in its foreign direct investment will be stable for 2015, the spokesman for the Chinese trade ministry said on Monday.

Shen Danyang told reporters that while the world's second-largest economy should pay attention to deflationary risks, China has not sunk into a deflationary cycle.

