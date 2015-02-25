SHANGHAI Feb 25 China is dangerously close to
slipping into deflation, the central bank's newspaper warned on
Wednesday, highlighting increasing nervousness in policymaking
circles as a sputtering economy struggles to pick up speed
despite a raft of stimulus steps.
The article, published in Finance News, quoted the secretary
general of the China Urban Finance Society Chan Xiangyang as
saying that risk of deflation is greater than many appreciate.
The Society is a national academic group not directly
affiliated with the People's Bank of China (PBOC), but in many
cases the publication of such pieces in the central bank's
newspaper indicates tacit approval of the message.
As a slowdown in China's economy over the past year was
accompanied by a chill in global demand, Beijing has stepped up
measures to prevent the Asian economic powerhouse from
stumbling.
In November last year, the PBOC startled markets with an
unexpected interest rate cut - the first since 2012 - and then
followed up with a cut to banks' required reserve ratio in early
February.
Analysts have speculated that the central bank will be
forced to take more aggressive easing measures in the coming
months if price and credit data continues to drift lower.
Chan said the deteriorating macroeconomic environment,
combined with enduring industrial overcapacity, widespread
speculative and inefficient investment, and slowing foreign
capital inflows are all weighing heavily on prices.
That risks setting off a debilitating deflationary cycle in
the world's second-largest economy, similar to the "lost
decades" experienced by Japan under similar - but not identical
- circumstances that began in the 1990s, in which inexorable
price declines discouraged investment.
Chinese policymakers and market participants have been
trying to determine to what extent China's weak prices are
driven by purely domestic factors, including demand from Chinese
consumers and industrial overcapacity, as opposed to a globally
weak price environment.
The falling price of oil, for example, which is down by over
50 percent since mid 2014, has aggravated a broader commodity
price rout which has pushed down inflation in all the major
industrial economies.
As the world's largest net petroleum and iron ore importer,
China's industrial good prices closely track global commodities
prices.
However, economists note that January's data is usually
distorted by the Lunar New Year holiday.
Activity in China's mammoth factory sector edged up to a
four-month high in February but export orders shrank at their
fastest rate in 20 months, a private survey showed, painting a
murky outlook that analysts said argues for more policy support.
