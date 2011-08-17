BEIJING, August 17 China's state-owned companies reported a combined profit of 1.34 trillion yuan ($210 billion) for the first seven months of 2011, up 24.4 percent from a year earlier, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.

The growth marked a slight acceleration from a rise of 22.3 percent in the first half of the year.

Profit in July fell 5 percent from June, the ministry said, without giving details.

In the first seven months, profits at state companies controlled by the central government rose 20.9 percent, while earnings at enterprises under local governments grew 32.4 percent, the ministry said in a statement on its website. (www.mof.gov.cn)

State enterprises in the building materials, chemicals, nonferrous metals and coal sectors reported strong profit growth for the first seven months, while those in the real estate and steel industries reported shrinking earnings. ($1 = 6.469 yuan) (Reporting by Zhou Xin; Editing by Chris Lewis)