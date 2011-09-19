BEIJING, September 17 China's state-owned companies reported a combined profit of 1.53 trillion yuan ($239 billion) for the first eight months of 2011, up 21.9 percent from a year earlier, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.

But in August alone, profits dropped 10.5 percent from July, the ministry said, without giving the monthly profit number.

The yearly growth in the first eight months marked a modest slowdown from 24.4 percent in the seven months of this year.

In the first eight months, profits at state companies controlled by the central government rose 18.6 percent, while earnings at enterprises under local governments grew 29.5 percent, the ministry said in a statement on its website. (www.mof.gov.cn)

State enterprises in the non-ferrous metals, coal and oil reported strong profit growth from a year earlier. ($1 = 6.383 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Zhou Xin and Kevin Yao; Editing by Ken Wills)