BEIJING, July 27 The Chinese government is targeting 38 trillion yuan ($5.7 trillion) in e-commerce per year by 2020, and a near doubling that again to 67 trillion yuan by 2025, according to a document issued on Wednesday.

E-commerce sales grew 21.2 percent in China last year to 16.2 trillion yuan, the state news agency Xinhua has previously reported, citing the consultancy iResearch. ($1 = 6.6701 yuan) (Reporting by Jake Spring; Writing by John Ruwitch; Editing by Kim Coghill)