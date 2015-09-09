DALIAN, China, Sept 9 China needs to maintain
reforms in many areas to ensure its financial stability, Premier
Li Keqiang said on Wednesday.
The government has rolled out measures to prevent financial
market risks from spreading, and that has forced out the
possibility of any systemic risks, Li said at the World Economic
Forum (WEF), the Swiss-based corporate think tank which runs the
Davos summit of world leaders.
Government measures were in no way meant to weaken the role
of financial markets, he told the forum in the city of Dalian.
"(We) will persist with a market-oriented, law-based system
to establish an open and transparent capital market," said Li.
Regulators also will continue to develop multi-layered
markets, while improving market access for private banks and
foreign companies, he said.
In the same panel discussion, Li said all the risks of
government debt are under control.
