UPDATE 1-Peru posts $1.7 bln 2016 trade surplus on year-end copper rally

(Adds breakdown of exports and imports, context) LIMA, Feb 2 An end-of-year surge in copper prices and a spike in exports of the metal helped Peru post its biggest trade surplus in four years in 2016 - ending two straight years of deficits. The Andean country posted a $1.02 billion trade surplus in December alone and a $1.73 billion surplus in all of last year, the central bank said Thursday - well above the bank's last forecast for a $667 million trade surplus in 2016.