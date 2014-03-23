BEIJING, March 23 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang
said on Sunday that efforts to improve the country's environment
would create new business opportunities, state news agency
Xinhua reported.
"Environmental work and economic expansion shall be
coordinated, because reducing production capacity creates huge
business potential for new, green industries," Xinhua cited Li
as telling a meeting.
China will control total energy consumption with higher
efficiency, while optimising industrial infrastructure with
smart power grids and clean energy like wind power, nuclear
power, hydropower and solar power generation, he added.
Li stressed developing the service industry, which "consumes
less energy but provides job opportunities, by lowering the
threshold of market access with more policy incentives", Xinhua
said.
The State Council, China's Cabinet, will carry out both open
and secret probes into energy saving and emission cuts this
year, to ensure the environment is being properly protected, Li
added.
Despite repeated pledges to clean up China's seriously
polluted environment, especially in the highly industrialised
east, little apparent progress appears to have been achieved.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie)