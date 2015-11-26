UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BEIJING Nov 26 China's central bank has tested bilateral currency swap operations with the European Central Bank, according to a notice posted on the People's Bank of China (PBOC) website on Thursday.
The currency swap deal, signed in October 2013, totalled 350 billion yuan ($54.78 billion), or 45 billion euros, the bank said. Two currency swap tests were conducted in April and November this year.
Both operations were completed successfully and are a step towards facilitating better trade and investment between China and Europe, the notice said. ($1 = 6.3895 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Meng Meng and Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February