BEIJING, June 11 China's fiscal expenditures rose 2.6 percent in May from a year earlier, slowing sharply from a 33.2 percent rise in April, data from the Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday.

Fiscal revenues grew 5 percent in May from a year earlier, slowing from a 8.2 percent rise in April.

For the first five months of 2015, fiscal expenditures rose 11.1 percent from a year ago, while revenues rose 5 percent. (Reporting by Shu Zhang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)