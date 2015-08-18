BEIJING Aug 18 China will quicken the payment
of tax rebates for exporters, after such rebates jumped 12.4
percent in the first half of 2015 from a year earlier, the
country's tax authorities said.
The State Administration of Taxation will "quicken the
process of export tax rebates and ensure full tax rebate payment
in a timely manner," it said in a notice published on its
website.
The government paid a total of 656.5 billion yuan ($102.7
billion) in export tax rebates in the first six months, up 12.4
percent from a year earlier, the administration said.
China's exports inched up 1.0 percent in the first half from
the same period a year earlier.
Last week, the People's Bank of China devalued the yuan
by nearly 2 percent, a move it billed as a reform
step but which some suspect could herald further currency
weakness to spur exports.
Exports in July tumbled 8.3 percent from a year earlier,
their biggest drop in four months and imports fell 8.1 percent
from a year earlier.
($1 = 6.3920 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)