* Chinese producers exporting more as domestic demand slows
* Beijing helping local firms with tax and subsidy measures
* Trade partners complain of dumping and unfair subsidies
* Beijing eyes advantage in new status after 15 years in WTO
* U.S. acting on China aluminium "dumping", aviation tax
breaks
By Michael Martina and Tom Miles
BEIJING/GENEVA, Dec 11 China is sowing the seeds
of a global trade war as its smelters, refiners and
manufacturers increasingly export goods they can't sell into a
slowing domestic economy, prompting accusations of dumping and
unfair subsidies from its trading partners.
With China's exporters already gaining a competitive edge
from its weakening currency, global metals producers are crying
foul over Beijing's plans to cut export taxes, and the United
States is complaining that a raft of government subsidy
programmes disadvantage rival producers.
Beijing hopes to gain market economy status under World
Trade Organization rules a year from now, which would force
trading partners to use China's domestic prices instead of a
third party's to assess if it is exporting below market value,
and it has warned that it will fight back if countries continue
to resort to anti-dumping duties.
Chin Leng Lim, a trade expert and professor of law at the
University of Hong Kong, said a combination of factors could
stoke trade tensions to a pitch not seen since the global
financial crisis.
"You've got a slowing economy in China, a huge push on
exports, a pushback on the part of producers in the United
States and an election looming, while there is a question
hanging around some of the rules of the game. It's going to be
exciting," Lim said.
Growth in the world's second-largest economy has slowed to a
25-year low, hitting demand for industrial raw materials like
steel and copper, so domestic producers are looking to sell
their surplus on a saturated global market.
"We don't make any big profit by exports, but we don't have
other alternatives," said a senior exporter with a small steel
mill in Hebei province.
And Beijing appears to be helping the home team. The
government said on Wednesday it would cut export taxes for some
forms of steel and chemicals next year.
"It is worrisome to see the Chinese government continue
policies that are essentially aimed at exporting their
over-production into the world market," said Jeff Henderson,
director of Operations at the U.S. Aluminum Extruders Council.
China's Commerce Ministry did not respond to a request for
comment, but Shi Zihai, spokesman for the state planning agency,
denied unfair government influence.
"China has integrated into the global market. We are
engaging in fair trade," he said.
HEART OF THE PROBLEM
China's trade partners have already responded with about 330
protectionist policies in the past 12 months, according to
Global Trade Alert, a website run by Simon Evenett, a professor
at the University of St Gallen.
The United States in particular, which in the past 12 months
has seen import prices from China fall at their fastest rate in
five years, has launched a barrage of anti-dumping and
anti-subsidy challenges, arguing Beijing is trying to build up
industries it sees as its new growth drivers.
The U.S. Commerce Department on Wednesday hiked discounted
anti-subsidy rates on aluminium extrusion imports from 38
Chinese companies and on Tuesday launched a WTO
challenge to China's exemptions on value-added tax for locally
produced aircraft.
In February it took out a case at the WTO against
"export-contingent subsidies" given to industrial clusters of
enterprises in sectors including textiles, agriculture, medical
products, light engineering, new materials and hardware.
The European Union's Ambassador to the WTO Marc Vanheukelen
told Reuters that the sensitivity in the United States about
unfair Chinese behaviour would "definitely increase".
"We always knew that China would be a partner with specific
characteristics - after all this is state capitalism,"
Vanheukelen said. "I could well imagine that you are going to
have further friction."
The Economic Policy Institute in Washington said in a
December report that the decline of American manufacturing over
the past 15 years was due to currency manipulation and unfair
trade, including China's "huge investments in 'leading and
pillar' industries".
"There is a sense that the global economy isn't operating
fairly, that we face an uneven playing field, and that China
lies at the heart of the problem," U.S. Trade Representative
Michael Froman told U.S. business chambers in April.
China, which joined the WTO in December 2001, says its
policies comply with its obligations to the global trade body
and don't extend an unfair advantage to its companies.
It has told fellow WTO members that a clause in the
accession protocol means it must be considered a market economy
after 15 years' membership, and they will have to drop their
"outdated, unfair and discriminatory" anti-dumping measures or
expect legal action.
University of Hong Kong professor Lim said there was a
prickly debate brewing over that clause, and it was possible
China might launch a case in 2017 if Washington didn't recognise
its market status.
"We are going to see a lot of action in the next year or
so," he said.
(Reporting by Michael Martina and Tom Miles; Additional
reporting by Josephine Mason and Kevin Yao in BEIJING, Ruby Lian
in SHANGHAI, and Luc Cohen in NEW YORK; Editing by Will
Waterman)