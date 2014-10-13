BEIJING Oct 13 China's exports rose more than
expected in September while imports unexpectedly improved, data
showed on Monday, bringing the trade surplus to $31 billion.
Exports rose 15.3 percent in September compared with a year
ago, the General Administration of Customs said, beating a
median forecast in a Reuters poll for a rise of 11.8 percent.
Imports rose 7 percent in terms of value, compared to a
Reuters estimate for a 2.7 percent fall.
That led to a trader surplus of $31 billion, lagging
forecasts for a surplus of $41 billion.
China's economy, the world's second largest, has had a bumpy
ride this year. Activity has been dampened by unsteady exports
and a slowdown in domestic demand that has been compounded by a
cooling housing market.
As a result, authorities have repeatedly warned that China
may miss its target to grow its trade sector by 7.5 percent this
year.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing)